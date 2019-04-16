Blaze causes $200k in damage to liquor store in Normal Heights

SAN DIEGO — A blaze broke out early Tuesday morning and caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to a liquor store in the Normal Heights neighborhood, authorities said.

The non-injury blaze at Cherokee Market Beer & Wine on Cherokee Avenue just north of Madison Avenue was reported shortly before 12:55 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Crews arrived at the two-story structure, which has the liquor store on the first story and storage and residential units on the second floor, and saw flames coming from a front window of the business, Munoz said.

Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to the second story and had the flames knocked down within 10 minutes, she said.

The blaze caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the structure and $150,000 in damage to its contents, Munoz said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.