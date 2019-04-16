Berry Good Food Foundation giving back to county schools with garden grants

Posted 10:02 AM, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:34AM, April 16, 2019

SAN DIEGO -- The Berry Good Food Foundation awards grants to San Diego County schools and community educational organizations that support garden projects that enhance the teaching of agriculture and healthy eating! Tabitha Lipkin joins us from one of those gardens at Abraxas High School in Poway before their fundraising dinner this Thursday.

