Memorial service to be held for CHP sergeant killed on I-15

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - A memorial service will be held in Riverside Tuesday to honor California Highway Patrol Sergeant Steve Licon, who was killed by a suspected DUI driver in Lake Elsinore earlier this month.

Services for Licon are scheduled to be held at Harvest Christian Fellowship, located at 6115 Arlington Avenue in Riverside, beginning at 10 a.m.

A procession to the funeral is expected to begin at 7:30 a.m.

Licon was killed while stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound Interstate 15 on April 6.

A vehicle that veered out of the freeway’s traffic lanes struck Licon, who was suffered major injuries and died later that day, KTLA reported.

Michael Joseph Callahan, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder in the crash. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Licon is survived by his wife Ann, daughter Marissa and stepdaughter Kelly.

A memorial account has been set up through the California Association of Highway Patrolmen Credit Union for Licon’s family.

Donations can be made online, or may be mailed to the CAHP Credit Union, P.O. Box 276507, Sacramento, CA 95826.

Condolences can be sent to the California Highway Patrol, Riverside Area, 8118 Lincoln Ave. Riverside, CA 92504.