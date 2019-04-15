Trash can fire, gas leak prompts evacuations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Several homes in the Rolando area were evacuated early Monday morning after firefighters responded to a trash can fire potentially caused by a gas leak, authorities said.

Dispatchers received a call around 12:45 a.m. from a person who reported seeing a trash can on fire near a residence in the 3900 block of Loma Alta Drive, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews responded to the home and quickly doused the blaze but learned that the fire had affected a gas meter nearby, a fire department dispatch supervisor said.

Twenty homes in the area with about 30 residents were evacuated, authorities said.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes by 2:50 a.m., the dispatch supervisor said. No injuries were reported.

The rupture caused an outage at the residence where the trash can was on fire and as of 5 a.m. crews remained at the scene making repairs, San Diego Gas & Electric spokeswoman Jessica Packard said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.