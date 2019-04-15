× Trailer crashes into East County home

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A Lemon Grove family narrowly escaped injury when a trailer crashed into their home Monday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., a trailer filled with construction debris slammed into a house in the 8200 block of Palm Street.

A 13-year-old girl said she was sitting on the couch watching TV with her 2-year-old sister when the trailer plowed through the wall, hitting the couch. Abigail Jimenez said she grabbed her sister and ran from the damage.

“I grabbed my sister and I took her out and she was safe with me,” Abigail said.

A woman said she was driving eastbound on Palm Street with her children when she saw the truck start rolling down a hill. She said she started honking her horn to warn a man who was walking nearby and pulled over to check on the family inside the damaged home.

“It started rolling on its own,” the woman named Betty said. “A lot of damage to the house but thank goodness the family is OK.”

No injuries were reported.