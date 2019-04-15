South Bay mother hears son’s heartbeat again in organ recipient

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The family of an organ donor had the opportunity to meet the woman who received his heart.

When David Rivera died at age 30 in 2017 from a brain bleed caused by a rare clotting disorder, his heart was used to save the life of a San Diego mother named Sandra. Sandra had struggled with heart disease for many years was near death when she received Rivera's heart, which she calls "a miraculous gift provided by God."

On Monday, Rivera's mother Susan Amador, his fiancée Kimmy Hoang and their toddler son Josiah used a stethoscope to listen to Rivera's heartbeat during a meeting arranged by the nonprofit organization Lifesharing.

Because he was a registered organ donor, Rivera's lung, liver, kidneys and tissue were used to save four other lives after he died.