× Parolee who led cops on foot chase after ditching car sentenced

SAN DIEGO — A parolee who sped away when officers searching for a prowler tried to stop his car south of the College area was sentenced Monday to five years and four months in state prison.

Dontae Douglas Smith, 28, pleaded guilty to felony evading and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the Dec. 20 pursuit, which ended with the defendant abandoning the car on a La Mesa roadway and running from pursuing officers.

San Diego police responding to a possible burglary that day on Dawson Street near El Cajon Boulevard spotted a silver Acura matching the description of a vehicle seen leaving the scene and tried to pull the driver over around 5 p.m.

The driver — later identified as Smith — took off and led officers on a pursuit that reached speeds of 70 mph, spanning several miles on the freeway and surface streets. He later ditched the car on a busy La Mesa street and took off running, but was quickly arrested.

Police later determined that he was not connected to any burglaries, but a firearm was found in the defendant’s car, Deputy District Attorney Matthew Carberry said.

Smith had been facing a potential 10-year prison sentence prior to his February guilty plea.