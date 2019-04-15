New southbound pedestrian plaza opens at San Ysidro Port of Entry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A renovated pedestrian plaza at the San Ysidro Port of Entry opened Monday.

The southbound pedestrian plaza, located on the east side of Interstate 5, has direct access to the MTS trolley and bus stop along East San Ysidro Boulevard. Southbound pedestrians are rerouted onto a pathway that leads to a crossing point with Mexico, walking directly from the trolley plaza into Mexico.

The plaza is part of an ongoing construction project to expand the port of entry.

Mexico-bound travelers told FOX 5 they were excited about the new option.

"It's pretty exciting because it makes things go a little bit faster. I've been coming down here and sometimes it is crammed on the other side."