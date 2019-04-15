Luke Walton named new head coach for Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Days after parting ways with the Los Angeles Lakers, San Diego native Luke Walton was named head coach of the Sacramento Kings.

Kings Announce Luke Walton as Head Coach » https://t.co/MvhhpvH2Kp pic.twitter.com/Lrs1gAG4ZG — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 15, 2019

Despite adding LeBron James to the roster, the Lakers struggled in the 2018-19 season and did not make the playoffs in Walton’s third year coaching the men in yellow and purple. Magic Johnson also stepped down as the Lakers’ president of basketball operations.

Now, Walton will make the move from Southern to Northern California.

“I have known Luke for many years and I am so excited to welcome him and his family to the Sacramento Kings,” said Kings General Manager Vlade Divac. “I look forward to his leadership on the court as we work to build a winning culture for many years to come.”

Walton also served as an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors from 2014-2016.

Walton was born in San Diego and played basketball at University of San Diego High School (now Cathedral Catholic High School). He was hired as Lakers head coach in 2016 after an NBA career that saw him play for the Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.