Famed Notre Dame Cathedral is on fire

PARIS – The historic Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris was on fire Monday afternoon, police reported.

“Notre Dame Fire in progress,” police said on Twitter. “Avoid the area and facilitate the passage of emergency vehicles and intervention of the @prefpolice.”

A picture published by Getty Images showed smoke ascend as flames rose during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral. The fire potentially involved renovation work being carried out at the site, the fire service said.

The medieval cathedral was completed in the 13th Century and today, with its towers, spire, flying buttresses and stained glass, is considered a feat of architecture as much as a religious symbol.

“I invite everyone to respect the security perimeter,” said Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

Un terrible incendie est en cours à la cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris. Les @PompiersParis sont en train de tenter de maîtriser les flammes. Nous sommes mobilisés sur place en lien étroit avec le @dioceseParis. J'invite chacune et chacun à respecter le périmètre de sécurité. pic.twitter.com/9X0tGtlgba — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) April 15, 2019