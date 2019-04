SAN DIEGO —┬áThe San Diego City Council voted 5-4 Monday in favor of placing a measure on the March 2020 ballot to increase the city’s hotel tax from 10.5 percent to as high as 15.75 percent to fund an expansion of the San Diego Convention Center while also funding homeless services and infrastructure repairs.

The proposed measure still needs to be drafted by city attorneys and return to the council for a final vote.

