Celebrating other cultures with the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Children's Discovery Museum is celebrating the vibrant culture and rich cuisine of Morocco for their upcoming "2019 Spring Gala: Moroccan Magic". Tabitha Lipkin joins us with more on the food and fun performances you can indulge in!
Celebrating Moroccan culture at @sdcdm320 w/ @chefmoumen of @kouskousrestaurant! Each month the Children’s Discovery Museum in Escondido focuses on a new culture in San Diego with roots around the world! 🌍✨🎨 Coming up they’re having a Gala #MoroccanMagic that benefits the museum and its children’s programs!