Celebrating other cultures with the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum

Posted 10:52 AM, April 15, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Children's Discovery Museum is celebrating the vibrant culture and rich cuisine of Morocco for their upcoming "2019 Spring Gala: Moroccan Magic". Tabitha Lipkin joins us with more on the food and fun performances you can indulge in!

 

 

