Camp Pendleton Marine killed in base training accident

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — A U.S. Marine was fatally injured in a tactical-vehicle accident at Camp Pendleton, the Marine Corps announced Monday.

The serviceman was one of three members of the elite Marine Raider Regiment involved in the accident, which occurred during a training exercise on Saturday, according to Maj. Nicholas Mannweiler of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command.

The critically injured Marine was airlifted to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead Sunday night, Mannweiler said. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The other two patients were treated for minor injuries.

Further details on the single-vehicle accident were not immediately available. An investigation into its cause is ongoing, according to Mannweiler.