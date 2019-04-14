Watch Live: Eagle eggs starting to hatch in Big Bear

BIG BEAR, Calif. — One eagle hatched — one to go!

The first of two Bald Eagle eggs in Big Bear hatched overnight Saturday with the other chick expected to make an appearance any day now. Friends of Big Bear Valley have a livestream set up for anyone who wants a nest-level view.

The nest is in San Bernardino National Forest land and has been in active use since fall of 2013, officials say. The surrounding area is closed to the public during nesting season to protect the eagles, as the birds are known to abandon nests if disturbed by humans.

Historically, bald eagles only wintered in Big Bear Valley to find other sources of food that weren’t available further north, park officials explain. But recently, a pair took up year-round residence. This is the “couple” currently using the nest.

KTLA posted video of the newest hatchling Sunday: