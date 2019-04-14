SDSU Black Resource Center vandalized

SAN DIEGO — The Black Resource Center at San Diego State University has been vandalized, the school announced Sunday.

Officials learned of the damage Sunday morning but believe the center was actually vandalized sometime Friday evening. The university did not comment on the nature of the vandalism.

“SDSU focuses on providing an environment of safety and respect for all community members and does not tolerate this type of behavior,” the school said in a tweet.

SDSU became aware Sunday morning that the Black Resource Center was vandalized at an unknown time after Friday evening. The university is investigating and asks that anyone with info call the University Police Department at 619-594-1991 or email policeinvestigations@sdsu.edu. — San Diego State University (@SDSU) April 14, 2019

The University Police Department was investigating. Anyone with information was asked to call 619-594-1991 or email policeinvestigations@sdsu.edu.

The school said they will release more details shortly. FOX 5 has a crew headed to campus to learn more.

We will update this developing story.