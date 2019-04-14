Man detained in connection with death of North County woman

VISTA, Calif. — A man has been detained in connection with the death of a woman at a home in Vista, a sheriff’s lieutenant said Sunday.

Deputies dispatched at 5:55 p.m. Saturday to a home at 475 1/2 Rancho Vista Road, in response to a reported shooting, found a woman suffering from severe injuries, said Lt. Michael Blevins of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A man was detained by deputies at the scene, Blevins said.

Paramedics rushed the woman to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:44 p.m. Saturday, he said.

The sheriff’s Homicide Unit asked anyone with any information regarding the incident to call them at (858) 285-6330.

