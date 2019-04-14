Border freeway closure planned overnight Sunday

SAN DIEGO — Southbound traffic will be blocked on Interstate 5 near the border overnight Sunday.
All southbound lanes will be closed on I-5 from State Route 905 to the San Ysidro Port of Entry between 10 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday. Northbound traffic on I-5 will be unaffected.
Traffic will be diverted along SR-905 to Interstate 805, at which point travelers can continue south to the border. The border crossing will remain open despite the freeway closure.
Caltrans says the closure is for construction at the port of entry.