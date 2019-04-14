Family narrowly escapes Poway house fire

POWAY, Calif. — A fire completely gutted a home in Poway early Sunday morning, said officials.

The 911 call came in from a neighbor who said a nearby house was on fire just after 3 a.m., San Diego Sheriff’s Lt. David Buether said.

The occupants of the home, located on St. Andrews Drive in a neighborhood north of Espola Road, were able to get out and were not injured, a fire battalion chief confirmed.

A 72-year-old man and his 34-year-old son resided at the house with their two dogs and two cats, it was reported. The dogs were safe, but one of the cats reportedly died in the fire and the other was still missing.

Several neighbors, including a nearby assisted living facility, were evacuated but were later allowed to return home, according to the news station.

There was no information on the cause of the fire, and the Poway Fire Department said it was still under investigation.