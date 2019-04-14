Driver runs red light, hits teen on scooter in La Jolla

LA JOLLA, Calif. — A teenager riding a scooter through a La Jolla intersection was injured Sunday when a driver ran a red light, police said.

It happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Via La Jolla Drive and Via Mallorca, according to San Diego Police Officer Dino Delimitros.

The scooter rider, a 15-year-old boy, was riding west across Via La Jolla Drive in a crosswalk, with a green light, when a 23-year-old man behind the wheel of a Honda Civic heading south on Via La Jolla Drive ran the light at the intersection and struck the boy, according to Delimitros.

The teenager suffered a compound fracture to his ankle. Detectives were investigating the crash.