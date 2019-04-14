Beach reopens in La Jolla after sewage spill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Officials Sunday reopened a portion of the beach in La Jolla that had been closed due to a sewage spill on Friday.

County officials had closed a stretch of shoreline at Windansea Beach about 9:30 a.m. Friday after learning of leaking sewage near Neptune Place and Westbourne Street.

The spill was contained, but not before more than 100 gallons of sewage were dumped into the water in the area, according to media reports.

Just before 2 p.m. Sunday, county officials tweeted the closure had been lifted.

Nearly all San Diego County beaches were open with good water quality on Sunday -- with the exception of the shoreline near the Tijuana Slough south of Imperial Beach, which has been closed since November due to sewage- contaminated runoff.