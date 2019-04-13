Would-be thief arrested in South Bay after attempting to rob work site, steal RV in broad daylight

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man was arrested and faces several charges for attempting to steal multiple items in broad daylight, including an RV at a shopping plaza in Chula Vista, said police.

Around 8 a.m., the would-be robber attempted to steal copper and other items from a Chula Vista construction site located near a shopping center near H Street and I-805, and proceeded in efforts to nab an SUV, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

“A gentleman came in. Got a ladder went over the fence and he started collecting copper, actually collecting everything,” said a witness named Wyatt. He did not want to provide his last name.

“He had brooms, shovels, trash cans, he had a lot of wire. He went into the electrical section, broke into their tool box and started taking all their scrap copper and stuff,” Wyatt told FOX 5.

After the thief robbed and ransacked the worksite, he took a motorhome, the witness said.

While attempted to leave the scene, the would-be robber dragged a ladder and gate behind him down H Street,

He was eventually arrested by officers empty-handed, but left significant damage along the way. He also crashed with a couple of vehicles, according to Chula Vista police Sgt. James Petray.

The would-be robber remains in police custody.