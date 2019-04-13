Rollover crash blocks I-805, sends at least 1 to hospital

SAN DIEGO — A rollover crash shut down lanes of Interstate 805 in San Diego Saturday afternoon.
California Highway Patrol dispatchers received word just before 3:15 p.m. that an SUV or van had overturned on northbound I-805 near Imperial Avenue and possibly struck several other vehicles.
The crash blocked the two right lanes of the freeway, jamming traffic in that area.
At least one person was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatcher. It wasn’t clear exactly how many people were injured. A CHP incident log described all injuries as “minor.”
Lanes reopened in the area a short time later:
32.704176 -117.098846