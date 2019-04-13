Rollover crash blocks I-805, sends at least 1 to hospital

SAN DIEGO — A rollover crash shut down lanes of Interstate 805 in San Diego Saturday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol dispatchers received word just before 3:15 p.m. that an SUV or van had overturned on northbound I-805 near Imperial Avenue and possibly struck several other vehicles.

The crash blocked the two right lanes of the freeway, jamming traffic in that area.

NB I-805 at Imperial Ave, right lanes blocked due to a traffic collision. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) April 13, 2019

At least one person was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatcher. It wasn’t clear exactly how many people were injured. A CHP incident log described all injuries as “minor.”

Lanes reopened in the area a short time later:

Update: NB I-805 at Imperial Ave, all lanes reopened to traffic. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) April 13, 2019