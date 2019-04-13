Crews stop auto shop fire from growing out of control

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Firefighters were able to quickly stop a fire from spreading at an auto repair shop late Friday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., firefighters were sent to a report of a fire at 477 North El Camino Real, Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Jessamyn Specht said. Cornerstone Automotive is listed at that address.

Police officers had been in the area on another call when they noticed smoke coming from inside the building, Specht said.

The responding firefighters found smoke coming from the auto shop’s roll-up doors, and were able to quickly get inside and put out the fire, which they determined had started in an interior office, according to Specht.

The building was turned back over to the owner, who was already at the scene.

No one was injured.