Calif. lawmaker welcomes suggestion to send migrants to sanctuary cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO -- California State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, says he welcomes a proposal by President Donald Trump to send undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities.

Trump has said he is strongly considering releasing migrants into cities that don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities, he confirmed earlier this week. It's been characterized as a move to punish Democratic lawmakers, but Wiener said he views the move differently.

"This isn't punishment at all," Wiener said. "Immigrants make our community better, so if Donald Trump wants to 'quote-unquote' 'punish us' by having immigrants come here, we'll open the door and welcome them in."

Here in San Francisco we embrace our immigrant communities. That’s what sanctuary is about: Welcoming immigrants & sending a clear signal that we‘re one community. Immigrants built this country & made it great. We don’t need Trump to make it great “again.” https://t.co/3TsBZ1VVv1 — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) April 13, 2019

Although White House and Homeland Security officials have downplayed the idea as a serious policy proposal, President Trump continued to advocate for the move on Twitter Saturday.