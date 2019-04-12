Somali community gathers to remember woman murdered in City Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Dozens packed the multi-cultural building in Colina Del Sol Friday to remember 36-year old Muna Kuri.

Kuri was found murdered in her City Heights apartment on March 4. Police have arrested her husband Abdiaziz Kherow and charged him with her murder.

Friends shared memories and community leaders presented a plaque to Kuri's family for her service to the community.

Kuri's sister, Amiina Salad, said her sister was loved by many people.

"We didn't know," said Salad. "We're are so amazed. She had all these people who she help come up to us and we didn't know them."

After honoring Kuri, San Diego police held a domestic violence presentation. Salad said the family insisted on it.

"Domestic violence is taboo in our community," Salad said. "Our women don't come out and say that they're being abused. I want people to learn from Muna's tragedy."