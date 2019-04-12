Shouting match ends in stabbing in Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO – A 54-year-old man was jailed Friday morning on suspicion of attempted murder after authorities said he stabbed a 45-year-old man during an argument in Mission Beach.

Officers responded about 8:15 p.m. Thursday to 777 Isthmus Court and located the victim and the suspect, who was arrested at the scene, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Police determined the victim and suspect, identified as Charles Clardy, got into a shouting match and at some point in the argument, Clardy allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times, Heims said.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Heims said.

SDPD Northern Division detectives investigated the stabbing.