Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- County officials closed a stretch of beach in La Jolla Friday due to a sewage spill in the area.

The spill was reported around 9:30 a.m. Although the spill has been contained, an estimated 130 gallons have contaminated water in the area, officials said.

The closure was issued for a stretch of beach near the 7000 block of Neptune Place.

Signs warning beachgoers of sewage-contaminated water were posted and will remain in place until the water is deemed safe.