Man beaten, stabbed in gang-related attack

SAN DIEGO — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after he was beaten and stabbed in the right leg by a group of four men in a gang- related assault in the Logan Heights area, police said.

It happened shortly before 10:45 p.m. Thursday on Valle Avenue near South 31st Street, just south of Ocean View Boulevard, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The 18-year-old man was walking along the street when he was approached by a four men, Heims said.

“Words were exchanged and the four suspects attacked the victim,” Heims said.

The assailants punched and kicked the victim multiple times, then stabbed him in the right leg before running away, the officer said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Heims said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department gang unit were investigating the attack.