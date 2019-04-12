Imperial Beach gears up for Earth Day beach cleanup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- Earth Day is more important than ever before, according to officials for the Surfrider Foundation in Imperial Beach.

The recent cross-border talks have created an inflection point. Mexican officials are gearing up to assist in controlling the massive sewage flows from the Tijuana River Valley on to the beaches of Imperial Beach.

“Earth Day this year is really highlighting the immediate need to take action,” said Paloma Aguirre, an Imperial Beach city councilwoman.

On Saturday, a large group of volunteers will dig into the beach, clearing out trash and hazardous waste that washes up on the shoreline.

“We know there is hospital waste coming down from the canyons so we caution everybody to make sure it’s safe before you grab it.” said Bethany Case, a leader at the Surfrider Foundation.

The clean up starts at 9 a.m. on the south side of the pier and goes to 10:45 a.m. Gloves are protective equipment are advised.