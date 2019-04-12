Gulls clinch playoff spot despite overtime loss to Tucson

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Gulls clinched a spot in the Calder Cup playoffs Friday night despite a 4-3 loss in overtime to the Tucson Roadrunners.
With Colorado’s loss, the Gulls wrapped up one of the four post-season spots in the Pacific Division.
Sam Carrick extended his franchise record with his 31st goal with 20 seconds left in the second period.
Friday was the first of back-to-back games. The two teams will play again tomorrow. If the Gulls win, or lose in overtime again, they clinch the No. 3-seed in the Pacific Division.