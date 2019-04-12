Fisher-Price recalls Rock ‘n Play sleepers due to reports of infant deaths

The American Academy of Pediatrics on called for the immediate recall of the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper, citing a Consumer Reports analysis linking the popular sleeper to 32 infant deaths.

SAN DIEGO — Fisher-Price is recalling  over 4 million models of its Rock ‘N Play Sleepers after it was linked to at least 30 infant deaths, authorities say.

Infants were prone to rolling from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

At least 32 infant fatalities linked to the sleeper model have occurred since 2009, the safety commission said.

Parents will be given a full refund or voucher once contacting Fisher-Price.

