Fisher-Price recalls Rock ‘n Play sleepers due to reports of infant deaths

SAN DIEGO — Fisher-Price is recalling over 4 million models of its Rock ‘N Play Sleepers after it was linked to at least 30 infant deaths, authorities say.

Infants were prone to rolling from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Stop using the Rock ‘n Play sleeper. Contact @FisherPrice for a refund or voucher. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) April 12, 2019

At least 32 infant fatalities linked to the sleeper model have occurred since 2009, the safety commission said.

Parents will be given a full refund or voucher once contacting Fisher-Price.

