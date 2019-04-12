Firefighter injured while trying to save burning warehouse

SAN DIEGO – A firefighter was hospitalized after a storage facility in the Morena area caught fire Friday morning, authorities said.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue firefighter went to the 5100 block of Pacific Highway near SeaWorld Drive at 2:15 a.m. where they found a storage unit on fire. The roll-up door to the unit posed a challenge for firefighters.

Crews doused the blaze and had the flames knocked down within 40 minutes, the dispatch supervisor said.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. He’s expected to be okay, officials said.

Mauricio DeSouza witnessed the fire said it was likely caused by “natural combustion.” He said a man in his 20s had recently done some staining and woodworking at the complex.

The fire caused $250,000 worth of damage, fire officials said.