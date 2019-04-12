East County teen charged with stabbing her grandmother

EL CAJON, Calif. — A young woman who allegedly stabbed her grandmother in El Cajon, leaving the victim hospitalized with serious injuries, was charged Friday with attempted murder, dissuading a witness and resisting arrest.

Elektra Zaya Del Sol, 20, of El Cajon, faces a potential life sentence if found guilty of the stabbing attack that occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of North Mollison Avenue.

Paramedics took the victim, whose name and age were not released, to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, El Cajon Police Department Sgt. Will Guerin said. After questioning her granddaughter, detectives arrested Del Sol on suspicion of carrying out the assault.

Police did not disclose a motive for the assault, though the 911 caller who reported it said it occurred during a burglary, according to Guerin.

Del Sol, who also faces allegations of using a weapon in the attempted slaying and inflicting great bodily injury on an elder, pleaded not guilty and was being held without bail. She is set to return to court April 17 for a readiness conference.