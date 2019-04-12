DUI suspected in crash near MCAS Miramar

SAN DIEGO — A collision near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Friday left one driver with a badly broken leg and another jailed on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, authorities reported.

The wreck in the 7100 block of Miramar Road occurred about 12:30 p.m., when a westbound 2012 Nissan Sentra veered to the right and struck a 2003 Nissan Maxima, which in turn collided with a 1998 Honda Civic, according to San Diego police.

Medics took the driver of the Maxima, a 35-year-old woman, to a hospital for treatment of a compound ankle fracture, Sgt. Robert Hawkins said.

Officers arrested the 29-year-old driver of the Sentra, who had complaints of pain but no serious injuries, on suspicion of DUI. Her name was not immediately available.

The 22-year-old driver of the Civic and a passenger in his car were unhurt, Hawkins said.

