San Diego native Luke Walton out as Lakers coach

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers and coach Luke Walton have “mutually agreed to part ways,” the team’s General Manager Rob Pelinka announced Friday.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Luke Walton have mutually agreed to part ways. "We would like to thank Luke for his dedicated service over the last three years," said General Manager Rob Pelinka. "We wish Luke and his family the best of luck moving forward."https://t.co/3cgU3WPgnJ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 12, 2019

The move comes just days after Magic Johnson suddenly stepped down as the Lakers president of basketball operations.

“We would like to thank Luke for his dedicated service over the last three years,” Pelinka said. “We wish Luke and his family the best of luck moving forward.”

Walton was born in San Diego and played basketball at University of San Diego High School (now Cathedral Catholic High School). He was hired as Lakers head coach in 2016 after an NBA career that saw him play for the Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.