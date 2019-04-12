City unveils dockless scooter parking spots to reduce sidewalk clutter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The city hopes they have a new solution to scattered rideshare scooters on city sidewalks.

The City of San Diego announced Friday it’s rolling out designated parking spaces in Cortez and Banker’s Hill. A handful of them have already been painted on the street, with the thought that a total of 300 could be rolled out within the next few months.

“I think that’s a good idea,” said Natalie Stover, in town from Phoenix visiting.

The spaces are about the size of a car and placed toward the end of street parking, near the corners of the block. Stover and San Diego residents who spoke to FOX 5 said the issue of cluttered sidewalks isn’t anything new, and began two years ago when rideshare devices first showed up.

“It’s all over the country,” Stover said. “It’s in Arizona too.”

“I almost got hit by one flying down the street the other day,” said Courtney Romagnali, who lives in Cortez Hill.

A spokesperson for Lime wrote FOX 5 Friday to say the company is in support of the spaces, but offers this concern: “The real value of dockless mobility is giving riders the freedom to get to where they need to go.”

With 300 spaces planned for the streets of San Diego, there likely won’t be enough for every city block, which means people may have to park and then walk the rest of the way.

“It’s a little bit of an inconvenience,” Stover said.

“If I have another option, I’d do that,” said Shinwoo Chung, who was visiting from Seattle and using the rideshare scooter for the first time.

Companies like Lime and Bird have at times discussed rewarding those who place scooters in designated areas, an idea that most say would make a real difference.

“Maybe a free ride every four rides?” suggested Stover. “I like that idea.”