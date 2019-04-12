Bloom Bash kicks off the San Diego Museum of Art’s annual “Art Alive” exhibition

Posted 10:53 AM, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:02AM, April 12, 2019

SAN DIEGO -- Roughly 100 Floral interpretations of famous works of art are already pulled together for "Bloom Bash" this evening at Balboa Park! Tabitha Lipkin gives us a sneak peak!

 

