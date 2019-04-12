Bloom Bash kicks off the San Diego Museum of Art’s annual “Art Alive” exhibition

View this post on Instagram

Tonight #BloomBash kicks off the 38th annual #ArtAlive exhibition at the @sandiegomuseumofart! About 100 floral designs from artists around the world. The rotunda dose chandelier by @floralartla will KNOCK YOUR SOCKS OFF! 🌹🌹🌹🌹 More than 3500 roses incorporated into the design! @fox5sandiego #SoSanDiego