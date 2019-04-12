15th Annual Concours D’Elegance in La Jolla This Weekend

Posted 11:31 AM, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:48AM, April 12, 2019

SAN DIEGO --Concours d’Elegance returns to La Jolla, with fabulous cars, fantastic food, and good weather on the horizon. Tabitha Lipkin joins us from La Jolla with more on their aim to provide "World Class Cars and a World Class Experience".

Tickets still available

This year there will also be two flyovers during the event on collaboration with Air Group One of the Commemorative Air Force.

Check out Tabitha's full video of flying in the 1941 Stearman below.

 

 

To learn more about the programs supported by the this weekend's aviation event below.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.