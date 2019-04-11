World’s most expensive suite is available in Las Vegas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS - The Palms in Las Vegas completed a $690 million renovation and one of their crown jewels is a penthouse suite displaying some of the most sought after art work by Damien Hirst. The British artist left his mark on what's being called the most expensive suite in the world, by creating exclusive works just for the Las Vegas resort. The stay will cost you $100,000 per night with a 2 night minimum, and even comes with your own gym, salt spa room, and plunge pool.

Heather Lake gives us a look inside.