× Group suspected of brutal beating of man outside PB bar

SAN DIEGO – Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying and locating a group of men who assaulted a man outside a Pacific Beach bar then pursued him across the street and continued to punch and kick him while he was on the ground.

The group of men got into an argument with the victim outside Backyard Bar and Grill, 832 Garnet Ave., around 1:30 a.m. on April 1, according to San Diego police.

During the argument, one of the men punched the victim three times in the face then the victim walked across the street to get away from his assailants, police said.

However, the group of men followed him across the street and kicked and punched him repeatedly while he was lying on the ground then the assailants fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for treatment of major head trauma and facial fractures, police said.

No detailed suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the assault or the identity of the suspects was urged to call the San Diego Police Department’s northern division at 858-552-1700, or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000