Four shot, one fatally, as procession for Nipsey Hussle ends in South L.A.

LOS ANGELES — One person was killed and three others were wounded in a drive-by shooting along the route of the funeral procession for slain rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle on Thursday, KTLA reported.

Three men and a woman were struck by the gunfire, which took place shortly before 7 p.m. at 103rd and Main streets, along the route taken by a hearse carrying the body of the celebrated artist, who was gunned down in front of his nearby clothing store last week, Los Angeles Police Department officials said. The procession was just coming to an end when the shots rang out.

The victims ranged in age from 30 to 50, according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore. “Tragically one is deceased,” he said via social media.

The chief said the attackers opened fire from a passing gray Hyundai.

“We must stop this senseless violence,” Moore said.

No further details were available.