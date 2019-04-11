× Escaped inmate taken into custody

SANTEE, Calif. — Detectives took a 22-year-old inmate who escaped an East County jail for women into custody Thursday.

Destiny Guns scaled a wall to escape Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee Saturday evening.

She has been rebooked at the jail for her original charges and an escape charge.

Guns escaped around 6 p.m., according to San Diego Police Department. Authorities from multiple agencies spread out in the area and closed roads trying to track her down.

Officials said the woman is a non-violent offender and “low level prisoner.” She was arrested on April 1 on charges of possessing a stolen car.

Correctional officers said Guns was walking back from a medical appointment in the facility unaccompanied when she scaled a wall and took off. An inmate walking without an escort is common in the low-level detention center.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Office described her as having green eyes and brown hair, with tattoos including an elephant skull on her right arm and grasshopper on her chest. She had been wearing a white top and blue pants, but police believe they found Guns’ clothes near the place where she escaped the jail.

Guns lives in Santee, the sheriff added in a tweet, and investigators said it was possible she had someone waiting to help her escape.

The search continued Sunday afternoon, but police did not provide any updates on new leads or arrests. Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.

Las Colinas, on Riverview Parkway near Magnolia Avenue, is the county’s primary location for women prisoners in San Diego County. The facility opened in 2014.