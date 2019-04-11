Disney streaming service set to launch at $7 a month

LOS ANGELES — Disney+, the media giant’s highly anticipated streaming service, is set to launch in the US on November 12, 2019 for $6.99 each month.

Thrilled to share a first look at Disney+ with you! pic.twitter.com/iiqjFjaNra — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) April 11, 2019

The service includes streaming content from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Fox and National Geographic. Smart TVs, gaming consoles, mobile devices and computers will all be able to connect.

In its first year, Disney+ will have 25 original series and 10 original films, along with documentaries and specials, the company says.

Just keep streaming, streaming, streaming! 🐟 All @Pixar films will be available on #DisneyPlus the first year of launch. — Disney (@Disney) April 11, 2019

All 30 seasons of The Simpsons will be available on the service on day one, and other Fox properties including The Sound of Music, The Princess Bride and Malcolm in the Middle will also appear in the first year.

All told, more than 7,500 TV episodes and 500 films will be available on the service, Disney said. Subscribers can download all of the service’s content and then access it later offline.

At an unveiling on Disney’s studio lot in Burbank, investors with Disney’s top brass unveiled new details about the service.

“We are confident that the combination of our unrivaled storytelling, beloved brands, iconic franchises, and cutting-edge technology will make Disney+ a standout in the marketplace, and deliver significant value for consumers and shareholders alike,” Chairman and CEO Bob Iger said.

You can visit DisneyPlus.com for registration options and more info.