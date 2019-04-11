San Diego-- Belmont Park's famous Sweet Shoppe is turning 20 year told today and has sold almost a million gallons of ice cream! Tabitha Lipkin has the SCOOP on what makes this place so SWEET!
Belmont Park adds two new attractions just in time for spring break
-
United Nations celebrating International Day of Sport for Development and Peace
-
The Glama Project helping seniors for National Volunteer Week
-
Learning how to ‘Shape Dive’ with Cirque du Soleil Volta
-
Trips and tricks to be festival ready for Coachella and Stagecoach
-
Student-athletes study for success with Winward Academy
-
-
WATCH: FOX 5 takes a ride through history with the Blue Angels
-
Previewing the 20th Annual Great Artists Grande Finale Art Exhibit
-
Women Everyday Rose premieres in Carmel Mountain
-
Disney’s new ‘Star Wars’ theme park coming to a galaxy near you
-
Dogs abandoned at local park have recovered and are ready for adoption
-
-
Disneyland to ban oversized strollers, wagons and limit smoking areas
-
Woman killed by falling rock and ice at Yosemite National Park
-
Safari Park to host gorilla birthday celebration