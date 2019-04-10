Waterline break causes mess for Mission Hills residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO — A waterline break caused a bit of a mess for Mission Hills residents Wednesday afternoon -- and it's reportedly a recurring problem.

Residents in the area of Bandini Street say work to replace old water mains in their neighborhood began in September. While that work is underway, smaller pipes can be seen lining the curbs to reroute the water.

"There’s so many connections that cars do run into them when they park and that’s the biggest problem,” Sal D’Aquisto said.

D’Aquisto said he has witnessed 10 to 15 of the smaller breaks since work started. But it appears work is finally nearing completion after a long few months for the neighborhood.

"They’re supposed to grind the street two inches down, give us a new asphalt on it and we'll be happy when that’s over,” D’Aquisto said.

Even though residents have experienced inconveniences and are ready for things to return to normal, they say they're thankful for the upgrades.

"They treat this neighborhood well. It’s an old neighborhood and established and they really want to make sure that the property maintains their value plus the new pipes and things like that,” Skip Weitzen said.

The city did not immediately confirm when work will wrap up, but residents have been told the end of April, with some possible delays because of all the rain this season.