Paramedics treat injured biker in middle of freeway

SAN DIEGO — Paramedics treated an injured motorcyclist in the middle lanes of Interstate 5 as cars passed on either side during Wednesday rush hour.

The motorcycle and another vehicle crashed on the southbound side of the freeway near SeaWorld Drive in the Mission Bay area around 5:15 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

The other car pulled to the side of the road, but paramedics treated the biker as they lay in the middle lanes. A fire truck and ambulance shielded the paramedics as traffic passed slowly in the far lanes and on the shoulder.

The biker was placed on a stretcher and put in an ambulance shortly after 5:30 p.m. Officials did not immediately release any details about their identity or condition.

Traffic was backed up to Interstate 805, with delays of more than an hour.