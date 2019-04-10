Teen stabs grandmother in El Cajon: police

EL CAJON, Calif. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing her grandmother in El Cajon Wednesday, authorities said.

At 10:18 a.m., police received a phone call from a woman stating her grandmother had been stabbed during a burglary, according to El Cajon police. When officers arrived in the 1200 block of North Mollison Avenue, they found an elderly woman had been stabbed multiple times.

After an investigation, detectives determined the victim’s adult granddaughter had stabbed her grandmother.

Officers arrested Elektra Del Sol of El Cajon and booked her into jail.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident should call El Cajon police at 619-579-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-8477 to remain anonymous.