Man jailed after getting stabbed in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – A 51-year-old man was stabbed in the leg by a 64- year-old man during an altercation at a Spring Valley mobile home park, but the victim ended up behind bars on suspicion of probation violation while his assailant was released, authorities said Wednesday.

A woman called 911 shortly before 9:40 p.m. Tuesday to report that a man had been stabbed during an altercation at the Sweetwater Lodge mobile home park on Jamacha Boulevard northeast of Sweetwater Springs Boulevard, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Dave Perkins said.

Two men had gotten into an altercation for unknown reasons and a 64- year-old man stabbed a 51-year-old man in the leg, Perkins said, adding that the men “appeared to know each other” and lived in the same residence.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a stab wound to his leg then released from the hospital, Perkins said.

While investigating the stabbing, deputies discovered that the 51-year- old man had a felony warrant for probation violation and took him into custody, the lieutenant said.

The suspect had fled the scene by the time deputies arrived at the mobile home park, but they learned that he planned to got to Paradise Valley Hospital in National City to seek medical treatment for injuries unrelated to the altercation, Perkins said.

Deputies went to the hospital and detained the 64-year-old man for questioning around 10:30 p.m., he said.

The man was eventually released, but charges could be filed against him at a later date, Perkins said.