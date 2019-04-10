Man accused of love triangle shooting faces trial after 30 years in hiding

SAN DIEGO — A man who allegedly shot his friend three times in the back over a woman, then fled to Mexico and remained on the lam for three decades, is finally set for trial.

Simon Mayo, 58, faces up to 14 years in prison if convicted of the Dec. 12, 1988, shooting in Rancho Santa Fe.

Mayo fired at least five times on the unnamed victim, who suffered three gunshot wounds, Deputy District Attorney Keith Watanabe alleged. The shooting took place outside a residence on Luna de Miel.

Mayo remained a fugitive until authorities caught up with him in Austin, Texas, on Dec. 11, 2018, one day short of the 30-year anniversary of the shooting.

Prosecutors allege that Mayo and the victim were both vying for the affections of the same woman, who Mayo married sometime afterward.

Mayo, who’s being held in lieu of $1 million bail, is due back in court April 24 for a Superior Court arraignment.