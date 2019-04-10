Learning how to ‘Shape Dive’ with Cirque du Soleil Volta

SAN DIEGO --If you're looking for something to do this weekend, Cirque du Soleil is in Del Mar with a new show! Tabitha Lipkin got a "Shape Diving" lesson from one of the athletes turned performer.

